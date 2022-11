Meenakshi Hospital receives radiodiagnosis accreditation

November 29, 2022 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - THANJAVUR

Meenakshi Hospital in Thanjavur has received DNB-Radiodiagnosis Accreditation issued by Indian Radiology and Imaging Association (IRIA). The accreditation certificate was presented to the hospital by the IRIA Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry chapter president Shyam Kumar. It was received by the hospital’s Superintendent Ravichandran recently. ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT

