ADVERTISEMENT

Meenakshi Hospital bags AHPI award

Published - June 17, 2024 06:43 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Meenakshi Hospital Thanjavur has bagged the “Best Multi-speciality Hospital Award” instituted by the Association of Health Providers India (AHPI).

The award was presented at the AHPI’s one-day conference-cum-exhibition – AHPICON 2024 — focusing on environmental and financial sustainability of the healthcare sector recently and the award was received by A. Saravanavel, head of the Department of Emergency Medicine, Balamurugan, General Manager Operations, S. Sivakumar, General Manager Marketing, Meenakshi Hospital Thanjavur, according to an official release.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US