Meenakshi Hospital bags AHPI award

The Meenakshi Hospital Thanjavur has bagged the “Best Multi-speciality Hospital Award” instituted by the Association of Health Providers India (AHPI).

The award was presented at the AHPI’s one-day conference-cum-exhibition – AHPICON 2024 — focusing on environmental and financial sustainability of the healthcare sector recently and the award was received by A. Saravanavel, head of the Department of Emergency Medicine, Balamurugan, General Manager Operations, S. Sivakumar, General Manager Marketing, Meenakshi Hospital Thanjavur, according to an official release.