Medico studying in Georgia admitted to GH

A 24-year-old medical student, with suspected symptoms of COVID-19, has been admitted to the isolation ward of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital after screening by a medical team upon his arrival on Friday night.
He is pursuing medicine at a university in Georgia and was travelling to his home town in Perambalur with a stopover at Dubai International Airport. He was checked at Tiruchi International Airport using a thermal scanner and was found to have fever and cold. He was kept under observation but the fever had come down since his admission to the hospital, Medical Superintendent R. Yeganathan. “An X-Ray of his chest and blood samples were drawn and both are normal. A team of doctors, including a general physician, a microbiologist and a pulmonologist are monitoring him,” he said.
