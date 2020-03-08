Tiruchirapalli

Medico studying in Georgia admitted to GH

A 24-year-old medical student, with suspected symptoms of COVID-19, has been admitted to the isolation ward of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital after screening by a medical team upon his arrival on Friday night.

He is pursuing medicine at a university in Georgia and was travelling to his home town in Perambalur with a stopover at Dubai International Airport. He was checked at Tiruchi International Airport using a thermal scanner and was found to have fever and cold. He was kept under observation but the fever had come down since his admission to the hospital, Medical Superintendent R. Yeganathan. “An X-Ray of his chest and blood samples were drawn and both are normal. A team of doctors, including a general physician, a microbiologist and a pulmonologist are monitoring him,” he said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 8, 2020 4:29:06 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/medico-studying-in-georgia-admitted-to-gh/article31013615.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY