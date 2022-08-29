Medico showcases passion for Ganesh idols

R. Shanthi, ophthalmologist, with her collection of Lord Ganesh idols and figurines at her residence in Tiruchi. | Photo Credit: M. Srinath

A small but intricately carved terracotta figurine of Lord Ganesh bought at an exhibition in Tiruchi 35 years ago inspired medico R. Shanthi to become a collector of the deity’s idols.

Today, with more than 3,000 idols from around the world in materials as diverse as coconut, betel nut, yak bone, soap, precious stones and marble dust, the medico’s home in the city’s Cantonment neighbourhood showcases the Hindu god in a myriad interpretations.

“Ganesh is the deity that everyone, rich or poor, worships. As a child I have heard my grandparents say that he is the one who controls the eight self-destructive qualities present in us. That is why he assumed eight incarnations to vanquish these negative forces,” Dr. Shanthi told The Hindu.

The ophthalmologist said that friends and family members who know about her hobby have helped expand her collection. “I am gifted Ganesh idols for the smallest occasion. And when I see something very rare in design or element, then I feel it should be in my collection,” said Dr. Shanthi, who also paints in her free time.

“The oldest one is a 100-year-old marble statuette of the lord as an infant, an heirloom from my husband’s family,” said Dr. Shanthi.

From miniscule soapstone sculptures to those made with multi-coloured blown glass, the idols are a visual treat, including some witty and imaginative depictions such ‘kozhukattais’ arranged in the shape of Ganesh. Her unusual interest has prompted her to design and install a showcase resembling the deity in abstract form, besides filling niches and shelves throughout her residence to display the collection.