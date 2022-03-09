Medico from Viralimalai recalls horrendous experience in Ukraine bunker

Meets former Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar

Holed up in a bunker in war-torn Ukraine for a few days, 20-year-old P. Selvam hardly slept as the deafening sound of the bombings by the Russian forces, just a few km away from the makeshift shelter, frequently interrupted the night’s silence.

“he vibrations caused by the bombings and the panic that gripped a group of Indian students holed up in the bunker at Mykolaiv remains afresh in my mind,” recalls Selvam, a native of Kuttiapatti village near Viralimalai in Pudukottai district.

A third-year MBBS student of Petro Mohyla Black Sea National University at Mykolaiv, Selvam was among the hundreds of Indian students safely evacuated from the war-ravaged nation. He returned to his village on Tuesday.

With the ambition of becoming a doctor, Selvam left for Ukraine in 2019 to pursue a six-year MBBS course as the fee was much lesser in that country. “I never imagined that my academic course would get suspended all of a sudden in the wake of the Russian invasion”, said Selvam worried over his future.

Selvam and a few other Indian students were staying in a private room near the university at the time of invasion.

A couple of days after the invasion, Selvam and other students were alerted by the university authorities to take safe cover in a bunker beneath the hostel. “Panic gripped us in that four to five days of our stay in the bunker as we could hear the deafening blast and the vibrations caused by bombings during night hours in three to four kilometre radius away from our makeshift shelter”, recalls Selvam. “We could not make any phone calls but only sent messages through Whatsapp and survived eating instant food.

The first ray of hope for Selvam and others came when the University’s International department and a contractor of the institution managed to arrange a bus for their evacuation up to the Ukrainian border. Selvam said he shelled out money for his safe transportation. “We walked six to eight km to cross a bridge from where the bus transported us to the Ukrainian border. We were in touch with the authorities in Tamil Nadu secretariat during the crisis period”.

It was nearly a 10-hour journey to reach the border of Moldova where some volunteers received them. Selvam and other students were put in temporary accommodation arranged by the Indian Embassy before being transported in another bus to Romania.

Selvam along with about 300 students were flown from Romania to New Delhi by an Air Indian Express flight arranged by the Indian government. Upon reaching New Delhi on March 6 morning, students of Tamil Nadu stayed in Tamil Nadu House for a day before arrangements were made for their journey to Chennai by flight. “A bus was arranged at the Chennai airport by the State government to enable us to reach our respective homes,” he said.

“The Russian invasion has put the academic career of Indian students in complete jeopardy. I am at a loss to even think of what to do in the near future. Even if the war stops in the near future, it might still take a lot of time for normalcy to return in Ukraine”, said Selvam.

Upon returning home, Selvam accompanied by his father met former Health Minister and Viralimalai Assembly constituency MLA C. Vijayabaskar at Annavasal on Tuesday evening.

“Mr. Vijayabaskar had given my number to the evacuation team to coordinate,” Selvam said and added that the former Minister enquired about his well-being and the situation in Ukraine.