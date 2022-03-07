Medico back home at Kattur

March 07, 2022 19:11 IST

‘Leaving war-torn Ukrainian city of Kharkiv was a huge challenge’

Haauri Gopalakrishnan has lost track of time when she recalls her journey from Ukraine via Poland back to the Tiruchi suburb of Kattur. “It was dark, and there was bombing everywhere. I don’t remember the dates very clearly,” Ms. Haauri, who is a second year student at Kharkiv National Medical University, told The Hindu.

The eastern Ukrainian town of Kharkiv, was among the most seriously hit in the war between Russia and Ukraine on February 24, and continues to be the focus of heavy bombardment by Russian military.

“Civilians, especially women and students were asked to take shelter in the underground Metro stations when the shelling started, but after that there was no direction on how we would be evacuated. The snowfall had made the Metro tunnels cold, and we were unsure how long we could hold out there,” Ms. Haauri said.

With no official help coming, the students decided to walk their way out to safer ground. “We were 50 boys and girls, who trekked for around two hours through the underground passages all the way to the city’s railway station, because we had heard that there were trains going to Lviv,” she said.

After being turned away from two trains, they pleaded their way into boarding the third (and last) train to leave Kharkiv station on March 2, and headed for Lviv.

“We caught up with some of our friends who had reached earlier in the day in Lviv. As we were already late, we were able to catch the last bus to Poland. But only those who paid 1,000 gryvnya (approximately ₹2500) were allowed to board. The senior students in our group pitched in for those who didn’t have money. Actually we do not know how we would have survived without our senior students,” said Ms. Haauri.

After a nerve-wracking eight hours waiting outside in biting cold weather to get clearance in Poland, Ms. Haauri and her friends were put up in a shelter near the airport on March 4. “Volunteer groups helped us with food and water. I had some skin problems due to exposure,” she said.

Once the evacuation process started, Ms. Haauri was able to travel to India by March 5, and reached Tiruchi at midnight on Sunday.

“There’s been no communication from our university regarding classes, but I do hope they will resume soon. I’ve left most of my clothes and valuables behind in Kharkiv; my mind keeps going back to some of my friends who are still stuck at the border checkpoints. The government should ensure their safe evacuation,” she said.