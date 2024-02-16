Medical tourism shows signs of improvement in Tiruchi

February 16, 2024 08:51 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Medical tourism has begun to show signs of improvement in Tiruchi.

The rapid improvement in healthcare infrastructure in the city in recent years coupled with the presence of a few corporate and multi-speciality hospitals in the private sector has made it an attractive destination for those looking for treatment. Thanks to the availability of several specialists in cardiology, vascular surgery, oncology, kidney transplantation, and infertility, the city attracts patients from far away places. There are patients who prefer to stay in the city along with their attendants for two to three weeks to get treated.

According to industry sources, there has been a steady rise in the number of Non-Resident Indian patients, who have links in Tiruchi and its neighbouring districts visiting the city for treatment. They fix appointments with the specialists through their relatives. Such patients are mostly from Malaysia, Singapore, Maldives, Bangladesh, West Asia, and Sri Lanka

ADVERTISEMENT

“We notice that patients from West Asia and Malaysia visit Tiruchi for treatment. The number is gradually increasing. Better healthcare delivery at an affordable cost is the main reason it,” says S. Manivannan, Managing Director, Kauvery Hospitals, Tiruchi.

Although there has been a dip in the number of patients from Sri Lanka visiting Tiruchi for treatment because of the economic crisis, it is said that the patients had started visiting the city again mainly because the specialists had migrated from that country to England and Canada recently.

“We have been getting many Sri Lankans for speciality treatment in the recent past as they claim that there is a dearth of specialists in Sri Lanka. Easy access to screening, investigation and treatment are the main reasons for them to visit Tiruchi,” says S. Sethuraman, former Chairman, Association of Physicians of India, Tamil Nadu Chapter.

However, going by the presence of good infrastructure in the city, doctors are of the view that the full potential of medical tourism was yet to be tapped.

“When compared to Coimbatore and Madurai, Tiruchi is well connected by air with West Asia, Malaysia, and Singapore. We have a robust infrastructure for treating all types of diseases. However, the percentage of overseas patients is meagre,” says Dr. Manivannan.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.