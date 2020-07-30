Medical teams set up

KARUR

30 July 2020 19:36 IST

Fifty-seven medical teams have been formed to conduct special fever camps in the district, Collector T. Anbalagan said on Thursday.

The camps will be held in eight panchayat unions and two municipalities. Each medical team comprising a doctor, nurse, pharmacist and an assistant will visit the allotted areas.

On an average, 90 people are screened and those displaying fever, cold, cough and breathing difficulty are directed to undergo tests for COVID-19. Similarly, primary and secondary contacts of positive patients will also be subjected to tests.

Health workers will distribute kabasura kudineer to all attendees. Patients with co-morbidities will be distributed immunity boosting tablets. Officials have been directed to submit detailed reports to him daily.

The Collector visited a medical camp held at Kuppuchipalayam.