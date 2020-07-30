Medical teams set up

Fifty-seven medical teams have been formed to conduct special fever camps in the district, Collector T. Anbalagan said on Thursday.
The camps will be held in eight panchayat unions and two municipalities. Each medical team comprising a doctor, nurse, pharmacist and an assistant will visit the allotted areas.
On an average, 90 people are screened and those displaying fever, cold, cough and breathing difficulty are directed to undergo tests for COVID-19. Similarly, primary and secondary contacts of positive patients will also be subjected to tests.
Health workers will distribute kabasura kudineer to all attendees. Patients with co-morbidities will be distributed immunity boosting tablets. Officials have been directed to submit detailed reports to him daily.
The Collector visited a medical camp held at Kuppuchipalayam.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath