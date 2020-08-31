Tiruchirapalli

Medical student drowns near Kumbakonam

A 21-year-old medical student drowned in Arasalar near Kumbakonam in Thanjavur district on Saturday. The body of S. Poovarasan was retrieved by fire fighters on Sunday. Police said S. Poovarasan - a III-year student who was pursuing medicine in China had returned to his home at Ammapettai due to COVID-19 pandemic. Poovarasan had gone to the river for a bath when he went missing.

Fire fighters gave up their operation on Saturday night due to poor lighting. The search resumed on Sunday and the body was retrieved. The Kumbakonam Taluk police are investigating.

