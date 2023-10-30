Medical practitioners deserve respect from society, says Deputy Mayor

October 30, 2023 05:49 pm | Updated 05:49 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

Medical practitioners deserve due respect from society as they are on call 24 hours to save lives, according to Deputy Mayor of Thanjavur Corporation Anjugam.

Addressing a gathering at the launch of ‘Thanjaiin Emergency Number’ introduced by Meenakshi Mission Hospital here on Monday, the Deputy Mayor, a physician by profession, said the public and media should desist from assaulting medical practitioners for ‘incidents’ that happened beyond their control.

It was not easy to become a government doctor. Hard work with wholehearted support from family members alone would help a medical student become a government doctor. Similar support was needed from parents for medical practitioners to shine in private health sector. Above all, the medical practitioners should always pray for quick recovery of their patients, she added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Giving a brief note on the emergency number, V. Praveen, Senior Consultant, Urology and Deputy Medical Superintendent, Meenakshi Hospital, said that when a call was made to 75025 06666, a high-tech lifesaving ambulance would be sent to the patient’s location where they would get first aid from trained paramedical and emergency care personnel. Prior to the arrival of the ambulance, the relatives of the patients would be advised on the do’s and don’ts depending on the condition of the patient.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.