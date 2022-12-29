HamberMenu
Medical oxygen plant commissioned at BHEL Hospital

December 29, 2022 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A medical oxygen plant was inaugurated at the Main Hospital of BHEL Tiruchi on Thursday.

The medical grade oxygen generation plant with a capacity to deliver 500 litre per minute (30 Cubic Metre) was designed and developed by BHEL’s Heavy Power Equipment Plant at Hyderabad in association with Indian Institute of Petroleum, Dehradun, under the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research.

The erection and commissioning of the plant was carried out by Maintenance and Services, Modernisation and Civil departments of BHEL Tiruchi, a press release said.

S M Ramanathan, General Manager-in-Charge, Operations, BHEL Tiruchi, inaugurated the facility.

At present, medical oxygen supply for the hospital is being met through procurement from external suppliers, the release said.

