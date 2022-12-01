Medical help under scheme for sisters with genetic disorder

December 01, 2022 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST

Relief in the form of free medical aid under the Tamil Nadu government’s ‘Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam’ scheme has been offered to two young sisters living in Poolambadi, Veppanthattai Taluk, who suffer from ‘inborn errors of metabolism.’

The malaise, in which the body cannot properly turn food into energy, is usually caused by defects in specific proteins (enzymes) that help break down (metabolise) parts of food. Patients suffering from this disease also present signs of stunted growth.

According to a press statement, Bhanumathi, a daily wage earner in Poolambadi, was unable to afford the mounting medical expenses of her daughters, both of who have been facing health issues related to the metabolic disorder from infancy.

The children, aged 12 and 16, have been on medication for symptomatic problems for several years.

In response to Ms. Bhanumathi’s request for financial support from the government, on Thursday, Perambalur MLA M. Prabhakaran and Deputy Director of Health Services S. Senthilkumar visited the family at home, commiserated with them, and handed over supportive medicines required for two months, under the ‘Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam’ scheme. Official sources said that this would be followed up with further tests after a few months to ensure that the girls maintained good health.

In addition to this, A. Raja, Member of Parliament, donated ₹10,000 to the family.