Medical equipment worth ₹1.25 crore purchased

Medical equipment worth ₹1.25 crore have been purchased for use for treating COVID-19 patients in Tiruvarur district.

The expenditure incurred for the purchase was met with the allotments made by the Members of Parliament and the Members of Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly from their respective Local Area Development funds, according to Food Minister R. Kamaraj.

Disclosing this in a press release, the Minister said that equipment such as ventilators, blood pressure testing machines, private protective equipment (PPE), thermal scanner, mobile X-ray units, pulse oximeter and others would be used for providing treatment to the novel coronavirus infected patients.

Earlier, the Minister kicked off the ‘Aarokiyam’ scheme by serving ‘kabasura kudineer’ to a batch of sanitary workers near the Tirvuarur Municipality.

He said that Polymerise Chain Reaction (PCR) test had been conducted on 2,500 persons in Tiruvarur district and out of this only 29 persons tested positive for COVID-19 infection. And out of the 29 already nine persons have been sent back home after treatment and three others would get back to their homes on Friday.

As part of the COVID-19 containment measures, 2,83,561 persons belonging to 56,773 families in the district have been screened for coronavirus symptoms and were being monitored by the health department officials, he added.

Complaints

Meanwhile, Collector T. Anand in a press release has stated that complaints regarding domestic violence or harassment to senior citizens could be lodged with the ICDS staff of the respective areas. For lodging the complaint the contact number of the staff could be obtained from the www.icds.tn.nic.in website where the visitors should click on the link “Know your DPO/CDPO/Supervisors

/AWW”.

60-year-old discharged

A 60-year-old person of Kumbakonam was discharged from the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital after treatment for COVID-19 virus infection. He has been advised to remain in isolation at his home for another 14 days.