Medical equipment, supplies donated to Tiruchi GH

Tiruchi

02 June 2021 18:36 IST

The Ordnance Factory, Tiruchi, through its Employees' Welfare Fund provided six lakh worth of equipment and furniture to the Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital to aid in the fight against COVID-19. The employees voluntarily contributed to the fund from their salaries, which is being utilised to support the district's medical infrastructure, officials said.

In the first round of donations, 20 wheelchairs were purchased from the fund and donated to the Tiruchi MGMGH. While doing so, the officials noticed that the hospital had some furniture that was in disuse as it required some repair work. “We took eight truckloads of furniture- including cots, stretchers, wheelchairs and food trolleys to our campus, repaired it using our resources and returned it to the GH after servicing,” said Security Officer, OFT, Lt. Col. K Karthikesh. The medical equipment was serviced within a span of two weeks under a team led by Nakul Saini, Works Manager, OFT. All repair items, were purchased from the fund.

The Joint Action Committee (JAC) of OFT on Monday also donated 20 stretchers with the facility of tethering an oxygen cylinder to it. “We are in touch with the authorities at the Tiruchi GH and mobilise our resources to purchase equipment according to their need,” Mr. Karthikesh said. Order for food trolleys has also been placed recently and will be delivered to the Tiruchi GH soon, he added.

The Indian Association of Gastrointestinal Endosurgeons (IAGES) also donated medical supplies to the Tiruchi GH. K. Govindaraj, Vice President, South Zone, IAGES and A. Zameer Pasha, Trustee, IAGES, along with other members of IAGES handed over 30 re-breather masks, 600 N95 masks and 25 quarantine kits to K. Vanitha, Dean, MGMGH.