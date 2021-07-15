Medical equipment commissioned at Tiruchi GH

TIRUCHI

15 July 2021 17:54 IST

PSA plant comes with 350-litre capacity and can supply oxygen for up to 150 beds

A newly set up pulse swing adsorption (PSA) oxygen plant, narrow-band imaging endoscopy machines, oxygen concentrators and cylinders have been donated to Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital.

Minister for Municipal Administration, Urban and Water Supply K. N. Nehru and Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi inaugurated the equipment on Wednesday and handed them to Dean K. Vanitha.

The PSA plant comes with 350-litre capacity and can supply oxygen for up to 150 beds. Meanwhile, civil work to install two more plants, one with 1,000-litre capacity, are under way.

The PSA plant is a special oxygen production unit that will augment the existing capacity at the GH. It uses a technology that separates a specific gas from a mixture of gases under pressure. The plant, costing ₹53 lakh, was donated to Tiruchi Corporation, who decided to install it at the GH.

Meanwhile, narrow-band imaging endoscopy machines separately dedicated to adult and pediatric patients have also been handed over to Tiruchi GH. Worth ₹2 crore, the equipment was donated by Tamil Nadu Urban Healthcare Project supported by Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). Through the technology, gallstones, pancreatic cysts, liver ailments canbe detected, helping in the treatment of intestinal, pancreatic, gallbladder ailments.

“The tests are included under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme and people can avail of it free of cost,” Mr. Nehru said.

People from across central Tamil Nadu visit Tiruchi GH for treatment and such equipment would help in treating them, he added.

Meanwhile, with the effort of Mr. Poyyamozhi, 25 oxygen concentrators worth ₹18.75 lakh and 125 oxygen cylinders worth ₹12.5 lakh have been donated to the GH to further augment the medical infrastructure in the fight against COVID-19.