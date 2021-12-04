Medical conference focusses on control of cancer cases

TIRUCHI

04 December 2021

The Association of Radio Operators for India (AROI) - Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry Chapter, initiated its 36th annual conference here on Saturday with a focus on scaling up of screening and creating awareness to control cancer cases.

Every year, 13 lakh new cancer patients are identified in the country, K.S. Kirushna Kumar, Secretary, said addressing the inaugural session of the conference organised on the theme 'Recent Advances in Radiation Oncology’ by Harshamitra Super Speciality Cancer Centre and Research Institute.

Particle beam therapy, molecular oncology, Magnetic Resonance Imaging Guided Linear Accelerator and other developments in technology were discussed at the conference.

Collector S. Sivarasu inaugurated the conference that had the participation of 350 delegates, some of whom took part through video-conferencing.

Speaking to the media earlier, P. Sasipriya Govindaraj, Organising Secretary, said the discussions would centre around recent equipment and development in the field of radiation oncology. “Earlier, when a patient underwent radiation therapy, the cells surrounding the cancerous ones too would be affected. Now, with the latest technologies, we can modify it to a great extent and ensure the patient's well-being.”