Medical committee begins inquiry into eight-year boy’s death

January 04, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST

A medical committee on Wednesday began inquiry with doctors of Periyar Government Hospital who had attended on an eight-year-old boy of Melpathi in Tharangambadi taluk following his death on Tuesday.

Collector R. Lalitha ordered the inquiry after the deceased boy’s parents staged a protest along with relatives alleging negligence on the part of the doctors.

The boy, who was admitted on December 30 with dizziness and other complications was kept under medical observation for a day after blood test before being referred to Government Medical College Hospital, Tiruvarur, and subsequently to Thanjavur Medical College Hospital in a critical condition. However, the boy died.

In response to the protest by the boy’s parents, the Collector, accompanied by Superintendent of Police N.S. Nisha and senior officials of Revenue Department, met the boy’s parents on Tuesday night and promised an inquiry into their allegations of negligence in treatment at Periyar Government Hospital.

Ms. Lalitha also sanctioned ₹2 lakh to the boy’s parents from the Collector’s discretionary fund.