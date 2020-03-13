Medical college produces hand sanitisers

Department of Microbiology in K.A.P. Viswanatham Government Medical College has been producing hand sanitisers which is being supplied to all wards in Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital.

It is organising workshops to train pharmacists at Primary Healthcare Centres to prepare sanitisers. Students are involved in producing hand sanitisers under the supervision of a trained pharmacist.

S. Dhanapal, Head, Department of Microbiology, KAPV Medical College, began the initiative after reading the World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines on making the hand rub solutions. The WHO recommends hospitals and other institutions to make and use these locally-made hand rub solutions, and so, has made the formula and the preparation method available for free on their website, he said.

The preparation began two years ago and was being used at the MGMGH but usage has increased manifold since the coronavirus outbreak. ‘The preparation was an initiative to tackle hospital acquired infections, which could be contracted by patients from healthcare provider who treat patients,’ K. Lakshmi, Associate Professor, Department of Microbiology, KAPVGMC, said. Now, following the awareness programmes to prevent COVID-19, the demand and prices of hand sanitisers have increased. Named Germiclean by former Dean G. Anitha, the solution contains isopropyl alcohol, glycerol and Hydrogen peroxide in fixed quantities. Some commercially-made hand sanitisers contain carcinogens. The perfume and other chemicals used in them are not recommended by WHO.

The hand sanitiser is available at one-fifth the cost of a commercially-manufactured bottle of the same quantity, Dr. Dhanapal said. Excluding the plastic dispenser bottle, which costs ₹20, each 400 ml bottle of hand sanitiser would cost approximately ₹60. A single bottle lasts for about a month depending on use, he said adding the ingredients used are tested and quality is ensured before bottling.

The department was approached by the Department of Public Health to train pharmacists appointed PHCs. Regular workshops are on so that the product can be made available across the state, he said adding that nearly 100 bottles have been purchased to be used at the Tiruchi airport.