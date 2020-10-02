Medical college completes two lakh COVID-19 tests

THANJAVUR

02 October 2020 17:56 IST

Microbiology lab scales up processing capacity to 2,800 samples a day

The microbiology laboratory at Thanjavur Medical College Hospital on Thursday completed the processing of two lakh COVID 19 tests. The district administration, with the help of the doctors at the TMCH, has increased the number of samples lifted to 2,500 a day.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) granted approval to TMCH to conduct COVID-19 testing on April 13. While many other medical colleges already had Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) machines on hand, the TMCH had to set up a lab, equipped with the machines, and rapid RNA extractors. “The cost of setting up a fully-equipped lab was around ₹1 crore,” said Dean S. Maruthudurai. Until April 13, the samples were sent to Tiruvarur for processing.

Meanwhile, the TMCH has also increased its test processing capacity. “We had been processing 2,000 samples a day, but we have scaled up the capacity to 2,500 to 2,800,” Dr. Maruthudurai said.

The district administration is shifting its focus to testing pockets and clusters where patients have already tested positive and thereby keeping a check on transmission of the viral infection, he said. Positivity rate in the district was an average of 5.8 to 6%, while the death rate was 1.3%.

A team of 17 technicians, six house surgeons, seven assistant professors and one associate professor man the microbiology lab round-the-clock. “We aim to provide reports for the viral infection within 48 hours,” he said.

80% from Thanjavur

Of the two lakh samples processed, 80% are patients hailing from Thanjavur district, Dr. Maruthudurai said. “Initially we received samples from Ariyalur, Perambalur and Pudukottai, but the State government has scaled up the number of laboratories at medical college hospitals, and since July, we have been processing only samples lifted in Thanjavur,” he said.

The hospital has 1,060 beds, and preparation is under way to set up another 300. Dr. Maruthudurai said the aim was to reduce the positivity rate to 5%, death rate to 1% and absolute numbers to below 100 by October-end.