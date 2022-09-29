Medical check-ups, health walks mark World Heart Day

Senthikumar Nallusamy, Chief Cardiologist of Rana Hospital conducts cardiac screening for TNSTC staff in Tiruchi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SRINATH M

On the occasion of World Heart Day on Thursday, cardiologists in the city called upon the public to keep doing simple things like changing lifestyles and being more physically active.

The day was marked by a series of awareness campaigns, free health camps, pledges, talks and health walks organised by a clutch of hospitals in the city. The theme for this year is ‘Use Heart for every Heart.'

Over 100 Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) staff including bus drivers, conductors and technical staff had their blood pressure and diabetes level examined in a cardiac screening camp organised by Rana Hospital at the TNSTC depot.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Senthilkumar Nallusamy, Chief Cardiologist of Rana Hospital, said that the main reason for choosing the bus drivers was that they were under constant stress with a continuous time-bound schedule. “For those who have been deducted with high blood pressure and diabetics, medication will be provided after a follow-up. Diet charts for a healthy heart were also distributed,” said Dr. Senthilkumar.

He also emphasised the need for a balanced diet, engaging in regular exercise, abstaining from alcohol and tobacco, getting enough sleep, and practising meditation to lower stress levels.

Apollo Speciality Hospitals conducted a walkathon, between the District Police Commissioner Office and Anna Stadium, which was flagged off by G. Karthikeyan, Commissioner of Police. Around 500 participants including patients, cardiology department doctors, staff nurses, nursing students and volunteers took part. The event focused on heart health and the importance of creating awareness among the younger population.

The doctors and staff of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH) took a pledge for a healthy heart at the awareness campaign organised in the hospital. Posters on health education and healthy food habits were released by Dean D. Nehru.

Kauvery Heart City held a healthy heart walk at St. John’s Vestry School Grounds for the patients who have undergone heart surgery at the hospital. Over 100 patients and volunteers participated.