Medical centre, mobile medical services inaugurated

January 29, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

Sevalaya’s medical centre and mobile medical services were inaugurated at Thillaiyadi recently by Ma. Subramanian, Minister for Health and Family Welfare.

The medical centre with a full-time doctor and a nurse will provide services to the villagers. The mobile medical van will be taken around villages for delivering healthcare to the doorsteps of the underprivileged people.

An awareness programme on menstrual hygiene was also conducted by Sevalaya for students from class X to XII at Thillaiyadi Valliammai Government High School, and Thirukadaiyur Government High School in the district, through sponsorship from Amrutanjan Healthcare Limited.

Similar programmes were also conducted in Kanchipuram, Thiruvallur and Thanjavur districts. About 2,000 kits worth ₹ 5 lakh were distributed to students.

Each kit has six packs of sanitary pads and a health pack consisting of dates, almonds, walnuts, two soaps and a pack of wet wipes.