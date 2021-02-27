THANJAVUR

27 February 2021 20:05 IST

A total of 120 persons availed the services at a free medical camp organised by Sevalaya at Katharinatham near Ammapettai on February 26.

According to a Sevalaya release, the camp was inaugurated by panchayat union chairman V. Kalaiselvan. Medical tests to detect heart disease, blood pressure, diabetes and other ailments were conducted on the patients. Medicines were distributed free of cost to the patients, the release added.

