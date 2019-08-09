Medical camp today

The Tiruchi Corporation will conduct special medical camps in all the four zones of the city on Saturday. The camps would be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the following places:

Noon meal centre at Thideer Nagar, Mela Ambikapuram in ward 29 in Ariyamangalame zone; reading room in Arabikula Street in ward 13 in Srirangam zone; Sathanur dispensary, K. K. Nagar in ward 38 in Golden Rock Zone and Noon Meal Centre, South Street, Karumandapam in ward 45 in K. Abishekapuram zone.

Siddha medical camp would also be held at Cauvery Nagar Nadar Mahal in Kattur in ward 61 in Ariyamangalam zone, Corporation Commissioner N. Ravichandran said in press release.