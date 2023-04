April 28, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - THANJAVUR

A medical camp for the employees of the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation, Kumbakonam Division, was held on Friday.

Around 250 employees were screened for various ailments at the camp inaugurated by the TNSTC, Kumbakonam Division, Managing Director, S. S. Rajmohan. The medical camp was sponsored by the Thulasi Pharmacy Industries Private Limited, according to TNSTC release.