Median plants cry for attention on Tiruchi highway

Ornamental plants, which provide a visual feast to the eyes, on the road median on certain city stretches of Tiruchi- Chennai National Highway (NH-38) appear lifeless due to lack of nurturing.

Indian oleander and bougainvillaea trees on almost the entire stretch of the flyover between Mannarpuram to Palpannai appear to have withered due to irregular maintenance and blistering heat.

Asked about the measures taken by National Highway Authority of India, an official said, “Since the temperature in the city is hovering around 41 degrees Celsius, the flowering plants have withered and are beyond recovery. The beautification is still under way and precaution will be taken to provide extra care, especially during the summer.”

NHAI has chosen two varieties as they are weather-resistant and do not require much water. They are also resistant to the toxic exhaust fumes of vehicles.

The flowering plants in the median not only add to the beauty of the environment but ensure safe driving. The plants act as a shield, preventing drivers from being blinded by the direct rays from the headlights of oncoming vehicles.

The medians are mostly damaged and weeds have taken root everywhere. The situation is similar in most of the underbridges in the city as well which are in dire need of maintenance.