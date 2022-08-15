Medals for meritorious service presented in Thanjavur, Tiruvarur

Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver presents medals to police personnel in Thanjavur on Monday.

Hoisting of national flag, honouring of freedom fighters, distribution of welfare assistance and presentation of medals for meritorious service to police personnel and certificates to government staff formed part of the 75 th Independence Day celebrations organised by the district administrations of Thanjavur and Tiruvarur on Monday.

While the national flag was hoisted by Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver in Thanjavur, the tri-colour was unfurled by Collector P. Gayathri Krishnan in Tiruvarur.

Freedom fighters were honoured with shawls. The Thanjavur Collector distributed welfare assistance to the tune of ₹.1.36 crore to beneficiaries under welfare schemes. Likewise, ₹4.18 crore worth of assistance was distributed to beneficiaries in Tiruvarur district.

Earlier, the two Collectors accompanied by the district Superintendents of Police, Ravali Priya Gandhapuneni (Thanjavur) and T. P. Suresh Kumar (Tiruvarur), inspected the guard of honour presented by the police contingents.

The Collectors, thereafter, took part in grama sabha meetings at Kizha Kovilpathu Panchayat in Ammapettai Block in Thanjavur district and at Peruntharakudi Panchayat in Koradacherri Union in Tiruvarur district.

They, however, did not participate in the mass feeding ( Samabanthi Bhojanam) events organised on the occasion by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment Department at the prominent temples in the two districts.

The Thanjavur Collector had his lunch at the house of a member of Irular community at Thenampadugai Village Panchayat in Kumbakonam Panchayat Union. Tiruvarur Collector proceeded to Chennai from Peruntharakudi after participating in the “Grama Sabha” meeting, official sources said.

At the Urban local bodies in these two districts, the Mayors and Chairmen of the respective Corporations, Municipalities and Town Panchayats hoisted the Tri-Colour on Monday.

At Central University of Tiruvarur, Neelakudi, the national flag was unfurled by Vice-Chancellor, M. Krishnan. M. Loganathan, Director (in-charge), National Institute of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management, Thanjavur, hoisted the flag. The flags where hoisted in their respective institutions by the Vice-Chancellor of Tamil University, Thanjavur V. Thiruvalluvan; Dean of Veterinary College and Research Institute, Orathanadu, Thanjavur district, N. Narmatha; Registrar of Periyar Maniammai Institute of Science and Technology, Vallam, Thanjavur, , P.K.Srividhya, and by retired Superintendent of Police A.Kaliyamurthy at the Thamarai International School, Thanjavur.

The national flag was also hoisted at the offices of political parties including BJP, CPI and CPI (M) and other parties in Thanjavur and Tiruvarur districts. The tri-colour was unfurled at the office of MLA, Papanasam Constituency in Thanjavur district, by the State Organising Secretary of Manithaneya Makkal Katchi `Thanjai’ Badhusha.

Saplings were planted on a large scale by the Clean Thanjavur Movement and the Green Needa in Needamangalam as part of the Independence Day celebrations.