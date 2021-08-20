Mechanised vessel used for ramming fibreglass boat seized

MAYILADUTHURAI

A mechanised boat utilised by fishers of Thirumullaivsal for the recent mid-sea skirmish with their counterparts in a fibreglass boat belonging to Vanagiri village to settle scores over a dispute caused by use of banned purse seine nets by the larger vessels was seized by police on Friday.

The ramming of the mechanised boat into the fibreglass boat had resulted in grievous injuries to three occupants.

Fishers of Vanagiri had retaliated by setting on fire four fibreglass boats belonging to their counterparts in Poompuhar.

The grievance of fishers of Poompuhar, Tirumullaivasal, Madavamedu and Chandrapadi was that the fisheries department was impartial in enforcing the Tamil Nadu Marine Fishing Regulation Rules.

After the mid-sea skirmish, Collector R. Lalitha had delivered a firm message to owners of mechanised boats that use of purse seine nets would never be permitted in compliance with the High Court directive.

The police have strengthened their presence in some of the fishing villages to prevent further escalation of law and order problem.