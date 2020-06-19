Mechanised boats to resume fishing from June 22

NAGAPATTINAM
Mechanised boats in Nagapattinam district will be venturing into sea from June 22 after 90 days due to the COVID 19 lockdown.
Representatives of fishing hamlets have urged the Fisheries Department to make arrangements for auction of the catches in conformity with social distancing norms at the Nagapattinam Harbour.
According to Fisheries department officials, exporters have been told to offer the right prices for their catch including squid and shrimp.
Operators of mechanised boats had the option of venturing into the sea from June 1, but chose to wait as there was no assurance on procurement of the catches by exporters and other traders.
The traders, on their part, had expressed problems faced by them due to interception of the loads at the check posts. The district administration subsequently convened a meeting of fishers and exporters to arrive at a solution.
This year, the 61-day fishing ban period that commenced on April 15 was preceded by COVID 19 lock down restrictions that prevented fishers from entering into the sea.
At a meeting this week, representatives of Keechankuppam, Akkaraipettai, Nagore and a few other fishing hamlets urged the Fisheries department to disinfect the harbour and to make arrangements for thermal scanning at the location.
It will be ensured that 40 to 50 mechanised boats are operated every day on a turn system from June 22 onwards, officials said, adding that the safety protocol will be complied with.
