Meat becomes expensive for many

Tiruchi

30 July 2020 21:57 IST

Sacrificing goats and other livestock is one of the many practices associated with Eid al-Adha, or Bakrid, the festival that is held on the 10th day of the Arab lunar month of ‘Dhul-Hijjah’, and is due to be celebrated this weekend in India.

Distribution of the sacrificial meat is three-fold, with one share each for the poor, relatives and friends, and for home use. The ritual keeps many butchers busy for at least four days since Bakrid is declared, as many families stagger their animal sacrifice to ensure minimum wastage.

The ban on livestock shandies due to the lockdown has compelled many observant Muslims to redirect the funds kept for this purpose, to other charitable activities.

“Instead of buying goats this year, many people have decided to transfer money electronically to needy people, to help them buy essential goods like rice and cooking oil,” a homemaker told The Hindu.

Others have pooled in their resources to buy ‘shares’ in a bigger animal like a cow, that will be sacrificed in another village.

“Last year, we had people queuing up to buy herds of goats for as much as ₹25,000 per animal, but nobody has that kind of liquidity this Bakrid,” said S.M. Mohamed Bilal, a meat seller in Puthur.

“A 10-kilo goat costs around ₹10,000 this year. However, people are buying pre-cut meat in smaller quantities for festive cooking and gifting during lockdown,” he said.