Measures intensified to check mosquito breeding in Tiruchi

June 27, 2023 06:31 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - TIRUCHI:

The Hindu Bureau

Tiruchi Corporation has launched a special drive to check mosquito breeding in order to prevent the spread of dengue fever in the city.

More than 300 workers have been brought into the drive in all 65 wards of the Corporation. Divided into various groups, the workers have been visiting their areas to carry out preventive measures.

“We have not come across any noticeable spike in dengue cases in the city. There is no water stagnation. However, as a precautionary move, a special drive has been launched to put in place all needed measures to check the outbreak of dengue and other cases,” T. Manivannan, City Health Officer, told The Hindu.

Special fever camps are being conducted in thickly populated areas and hotspots. Health workers have been asked to carry out surveys to check any abnormality in fever cases. However, there has been no abnormality in any part of the city. Fogging will be carried out in all potential hotspots. The residents should extend their cooperation to the health workers, Dr. Manivannan said.

