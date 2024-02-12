MDMK wants to contest Lok Sabha polls in its own symbol, says Durai Vaiko

February 12, 2024 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) would like to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections as a part of the DMK-led alliance in the party’s own electoral symbol, said Durai Vaiko, the headquarters secretary of the party, in Tiruchi on Monday.

Mr. Durai Vaiko told journalists, “The MDMK functionaries want the party candidates to contest in our symbol. We have expressed our willingness to the DMK’s high command, which will take a call on this.”

Responding to a question on seat-sharing, he said, “In the last election, the MDMK was allotted a Lok Sabha and a Rajya Sabha seat. This time, we have asked for one more Lok Sabha seat.”

He alleged the Union government was trying to run a parallel government through Governors in opposition-ruled States. “Even if a Governor has differences with the State government’s decisions, he can only express his opinions and has no powers to reject the Bills adopted by the Legislative Assembly.”

