MDMK cadre stage demo

About 30 members of Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam were arrested at Manapparai on Thursday after they staged a demonstration during the Chief Minister’s election campaign in the town.

The protesters demanded that the government establish a state-run college at Manapparai.

The demonstrators led by MDMK south district secretary Manavai Tamizhmanickam assembled near Kamaraj statue carrying placards containing their plea and holding party flags. They raised slogans in support of their demand and urged the Chief Minister to take steps to establish a government college in Manapparai.

The demonstration organised to draw the attention of the Chief Minister to their demand was held for half an hour just before his arrival.

Police sources said the demonstrators were arrested as permission was not granted to hold the stir. They were later released.