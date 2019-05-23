MCI nod for four more PG seats

The Medical Council of India (MCI) has permitted the K.A.P. Viswanatham Government Medical College to offer four more post graduate seats from 2019-20.

S. Saradha, Dean, said that the college had received a communication from the MCI and the State government. It had enabled the college to offer DM (cardiology) two seats and DM (neurology) two seats. With this, the number of PG seats at the college will go up from 86 to 90 seats. The students would be admitted from the academic year 2019-20.

Stating that increase in PG seats would be a boon to aspiring students, the Dean said the college had set up all needed infrastructure for admitting additional PG students. The nod was given based on a proposal sent to MCI recently.

A MCI team that visited the college to check the available facilities for offering the new PG course had expressed satisfaction over the infrastructure.

The GH receives an average of 5,000 patients for neurology department a month.

The cardiology department receives 300 patients a day. New seats on DM cardiology and neurology would help patients.