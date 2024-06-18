Mayor visits families at Kalaignar Nagar, assures clean drinking water will be released soon

M. Anbazhagan, Mayor of Tiruchi City, conducted a surprise visit to the homes in Kalaignar Nagar at North Tharanallur on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to sources, the Mayor visited zones two and three and wards 16 and 17 to examine the quality of drinking water in the area, later assuring that clean drinking water will be brought soon.

The area is currently being fed clean drinking water with the help of a lorry as the pipelines along Verruggapetta are being examined for signs of leakage that could’ve led to a cross-contamination, said an official with Tiruchi Corporation.

The Mayor’s inspection follows closely on the heels of a diarrhoea outbreak in Kalaignar Nagar which hospitalised around 10 people in the area.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.