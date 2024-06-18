GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Mayor visits families at Kalaignar Nagar, assures clean drinking water will be released soon

Published - June 18, 2024 09:02 pm IST - TIRUCHI:

The Hindu Bureau

M. Anbazhagan, Mayor of Tiruchi City, conducted a surprise visit to the homes in Kalaignar Nagar at North Tharanallur on Tuesday.

According to sources, the Mayor visited zones two and three and wards 16 and 17 to examine the quality of drinking water in the area, later assuring that clean drinking water will be brought soon.

The area is currently being fed clean drinking water with the help of a lorry as the pipelines along Verruggapetta are being examined for signs of leakage that could’ve led to a cross-contamination, said an official with Tiruchi Corporation.

The Mayor’s inspection follows closely on the heels of a diarrhoea outbreak in Kalaignar Nagar which hospitalised around 10 people in the area.

