Mayor urges contractors to expedite work under Smart Cities Mission

Mayor M. Anbazhagan on Friday instructed contractors to expedite work on revamping of the underground drainage and drinking water network taken up under the Smart Cities Mission in the city.

Speaking at a meet to review the progress of works with officials and representatives of the contracted agencies executing the projects, Mr. Anbazhagan laid stress on completing expeditiously the components of the revamping the drinking water network under Area Based Development of Smart Cities Mission.

He reviewed the progress of the revamping of the pumping stations, construction of a 20 lakh litre capacity overhead head tank and sumps at Marakkadai, Thillai Nagar, Puthur, Woraiyur, Viragupettai and Anna Nagar and laying of new pumping mains for a distance of about 17.45 km.

Mr.Anbazhagan also called upon the contractors engaged to revamp the sewer network in 37 wards. He urged the contractors to execute the work without affecting road traffic.

He also reviewed the progress of works under the Phase II and III of the underground drainage scheme taken up under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) in the city.

Deputy Mayor G. Divya, Corporation Commissioner P. M. N. Mujibur Rahuman were present.