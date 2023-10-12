Mayor reviews progress of integrated bus terminal work

October 12, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Mayor M. Anbazhagan on Thursday conducted an inspection and reviewed progress of the construction work of the new Integrated Bus Terminal (IBT) coming up at a cost of ₹349.98 crore at Panjapur on Tiruchi-Madurai Highway.

The new bus terminal, which would comprise 404 bus bays, including 142 bays for long-distance buses, 78 for short-distance buses, 124 for mofussil buses, and 60 bays for city buses, is coming up on 40.60 acres of land.

Of the total of ₹349.98 crore allotted for the project, a sum of ₹243.78 crore will be spent on building the bus terminal and establishing a multi-utility facilities centre. The construction of a truck terminal and the formation of concrete roads and rainwater and stormwater drains will cost ₹106.20 crore.

Escalators will also come up in the terminus to connect the passenger waiting area with the bus bays. The terminal would have a facility to park 556 four-wheelers, 1,125 two-wheelers and 350 autorickshaws. As many as 70 shops are also being constructed.

Bus bays for mofussil buses and work on one of the two ramps were completed. The civic body is hoping to commission the project latest by Pongal festival in mid-January, as around 60% of the civil work has been completed, sources said.

According to officials, the bus terminus will be opened first, while the multi-utility facilities centre and the truck terminal will be completed in a phased manner after the launching of the new terminus.