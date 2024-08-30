Mayor promises to launch drive against pavement shops on the NSB Road

Mayor M. Anbazhagan on Friday said that pavement shops on the N.S.B. Road and other important commercial streets in the city would be removed once the vending committee was formed.

Presiding over the Tiruchi Corporation Council meeting held here, the Mayor said the nuisance caused by the pavement shops on the NSB Road had reached its peak. They occupied a substantial portion of the road, restricting the movement of shoppers. Moreover, vehicle movement had been severely hit because of indiscriminate encroachment on the NSB Road, the Mayor said.

Corporation Commissioner V. Saravanan was present in the meeting.

Intervening in the debate over the encroachment by pavement traders on arterial roads, Mr. Anbazhagan said the pavements along the Theppakulam had been encroached by the traders. They had put up shops in front of the permanent shops. The action could not be justified.

K. Suresh Kumar (CPI), representing Ward 23, said that some large textile showrooms had put up barricades on the NSB Road. This caused inconvenience to the shoppers. Small and marginalised traders had been paying hefty tax Action should be taken against the showrooms that encroached the public space.

M. Mathivanan (DMK), representing Ward 16, who took strong objection to the stand of Mr. Suresh Kumar, said pavement traders set up shops right in front of the permanent traders, thereby hitting the business of them. The act of pavement traders could not be justified. How will the traders, employees, and the shoppers move if the entrance of the permanent shops was occupied, Mr. Mathivanan asked.

S. Suresh (CPI-M), representing ward 35, said that a win-win solution should be formed without affecting any party. The vending committee should be formed early.

Mr. Anbazhagan said the issue could not be allowed to go unnoticed. Action was being taken to form a vending committee, consisting of officials and pavement traders. The pavement shops would be removed. Based on the recommendations of the vending committee, they would be accommodated in alternative sites. It would protect the interests of all stakeholders including traders, shoppers and others.

Water supply

Heated arguments ensued between the Mayor and R. Muthukumar (DMK) of Ward 10, when he alleged that residences of several areas including Nesavalar Colony had been receiving water mixed with sewage. He said the supply of contaminated water had hit the people. He had brought it to the attention of the officials.

Mr. Anbazhagan said that the member was making a false complaint. He should not mislead the Council. When Mr. Muthukumar entered into arguments, the Mayor ordered the staff to switch off his microphone.

V. Jawahar (Congress), representing Ward 2, said the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department had been a stumbling block in creating civic infrastructure in any part of Srirangam by claiming that the land belonged to Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple. Hundreds of residents, who owned houses in Srirangam, had been severely affected due to the claim of the temple. The rights of residents and the Tiruchi Corporation should be established and ratified by the State government.