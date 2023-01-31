Mayor promises special camps to set right anomalies on tax notices

January 31, 2023 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Mayor M. Anbazhagan on Tuesday said that special camps in different parts of the city would be conducted to set right the anomalies and confusion on notices sent by Tiruchi Corporation to property owners seeking payment of property taxes, UGD and water user charges.

Raising the issue at the Corporation Council meeting here, V. Jawahar, a Congress member representing ward 2, said the Corporation had served notices to several property owners, who had already paid the revised taxes. The tax amount mentioned in the notices was abnormal and disproportionate. Several had been wrongly brought under the defaulter’s list. Several property owners had received notices that UGD and water charges were pending for many years. It had shocked many genuine taxpayers, who were prompt in paying the taxes and user charges to the Corporation.

Joining the debate, Vijayalakshmi Kannan, a DMK member representing ward 22, said the issue had affected many property owners. They had been forced to visit the Corporation offices for no fault of theirs.

Mr. Anbazhagan said the affected persons, if any, could visit the offices concerned to air their grievances. The notices would be cancelled for those who had already paid the taxes. Special camps would be organised to receive petitions on double taxation notices.

S. Sujatha, a Congress member representing ward 31, said the illegal functioning of roadside shops around Teppakulam had irked the devotees and tourists visiting Rockfort Temple. No other Teppakulam in the State was under the grip of encroachers like the one in Tiruchi. The serenity and sanctity of the Teppakulam must be preserved. Suitable action should be taken without affecting the livelihood of the traders.

The Mayor said that efforts had been taken to shift the pavement traders of Teppakulam area to Yanaikulam. They had been demanding shops measuring 100 square feet each. Suitable action would be taken soon.

K. Sureshkumar, CPI member representing ward 23, said the street lights on Konakarai, where a crematorium was located, were not functioning, causing inconvenience to residents and mourners.

Earlier, the council witnessed heated arguments between the Mayor and T. Muthuselvam, a DMK member representing ward 57, who alleged that there was no transparency in the tender process. He said that a tender over awarding a shop in Teppakulam had been decided without the subject being placed in the Corporation Council. Councillors had not been given tender notices and were kept in the dark. A few other DMK councillors also supported his charge.

Refuting the allegation Mr. Anbazhagan said that Mr. Muthuselvam had misrepresented the facts. The subject was placed and discussed in the previous meeting. Tendering process was in order. Transparency was being ensured in contracts.