Mayor promises action on unhygienic bars and eateries in Tiruchi

May 31, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - TIRUCH:

Mayor M. Anbazhagan has said Tiruchi Corporation will take steps to ensure cleanliness on the premises of bars attached to Tasmac, restaurants and eateries in the city.

Responding to a query raised by K.K. Ambikapathy, AIADMK councillor representing ward 65, at the Corporation Council meeting held here on Tuesday, Mr Anbazhagan said that keeping the premises of bars and eateries neat and clean was important. Health officials would carry out visits to check the premises. Action would be taken based on it.

Mr. Ambikapathy complained that most of the bar premises were in bad condition. The persons, who ran the bars, did not seem to bother about ensuring cleanliness. They could not be allowed to operate under unhealthy and unhygienic conditions. The Corporation had responsibilities to enforce cleanliness measures in bars and eateries.

V. Porkodi, DMK councillor of Ward 63, said the functioning of the Education Committee of the Corporation was only on paper. No resolutions passed in the meeting of the Committee had been implemented. The shortcomings pointed out by the Committee had not been rectified.

Responding to a member, who said most of the parks in the city were in bad condition and kept idle, Mr Anbazhagan said there were 310 public parks in the city. It required a huge financial allocation to maintain them. In spite of the financial burden, the Corporation had been maintaining the parks with available resources. The Corporation was open to involving resident welfare organisations and public forums in their operation and maintenance. All needed support would be extended to them for maintaining the parks.

When the members brought the attention of the council to the poor condition of roads in the city, the Mayor said it had been decided to lay roads in all areas, where the underground works had been completed. The process of floating tenders had begun. Road works would begin within two months.