Mayor instructs officials to improve sanitation at central bus stand

August 20, 2023 12:27 am | Updated 12:27 am IST - TIRUCHI

Mayor M. Anbazhagan on Saturday conducted a surprise check at the Central Bus Stand in Tiruchi and directed officials to improve sanitation and cleanliness of public toilets inside the bus stand.

He checked the upkeep of toilets and gave instructions to the workers to spray disinfectants in toilets every two hours and maintain the complex clean. Mr. Anbazhagan told the officials that it is important to improve cleanliness at the bus stand as it attracts a large number of people every day.

On finding several hawkers and traders occupying the platforms and open spaces, he told the officials to remove all encroachments which are hindering passenger movement.

The Mayor also inspected the ongoing construction of a sanitary complex sanctioned at a cost of ₹51 lakh at the bus stand and directed the officials to expedite work.

Later, he inspected Ward No. 61 in Zone 4 to ascertain the civic issues affecting the residents and directed the officials to expedite the underground drainage (UGD) work and relay the damaged roads. Mr. Anbazhagan said that Phase IV of the UGD project to bring all the left-out areas in the city under the sewer network would begin soon.