ADVERTISEMENT

Mayor inspects the construction of knowledge centres

April 02, 2023 05:42 pm | Updated 05:42 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Mayor M. Anbazhagan on Saturday inspected the construction work of the knowledge centres in Tiruchi and ordered the Corporation officials to expedite work.

The construction of two knowledge centres, dedicated facilities for aspiring students of competitive examinations, at Cantonment and Palakarai, is nearing completion, and Mayor has ordered the officials to expedite work on the knowledge centres. He said the facility would soon be thrown open to the public.

The knowledge and study centres which are being built on around 4,000 square feet of land each under the Smart City Mission at an outlay of ₹5 crore, would serve marginalised students and unemployed youth.

Mr. Anbazhagan said that the facility would boast a wide range of books, including study materials on civil services and other competitive examinations.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Mr. Anbazhagan, the centres will be spacious for students to engage in reading and group discussions. The idea is to train the school and college students for competitive examinations and make available all books free of cost, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US