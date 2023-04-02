Mayor inspects the construction of knowledge centres

April 02, 2023 05:42 pm | Updated 05:42 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Mayor M. Anbazhagan on Saturday inspected the construction work of the knowledge centres in Tiruchi and ordered the Corporation officials to expedite work.

The construction of two knowledge centres, dedicated facilities for aspiring students of competitive examinations, at Cantonment and Palakarai, is nearing completion, and Mayor has ordered the officials to expedite work on the knowledge centres. He said the facility would soon be thrown open to the public.

The knowledge and study centres which are being built on around 4,000 square feet of land each under the Smart City Mission at an outlay of ₹5 crore, would serve marginalised students and unemployed youth.

Mr. Anbazhagan said that the facility would boast a wide range of books, including study materials on civil services and other competitive examinations.

According to Mr. Anbazhagan, the centres will be spacious for students to engage in reading and group discussions. The idea is to train the school and college students for competitive examinations and make available all books free of cost, he said.