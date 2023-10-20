HamberMenu
Mayor inspects ongoing UGD work in Woraiyur

October 20, 2023 12:38 am | Updated 12:38 am IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Mayor M. Anbazhagan inspecting the underground drainage work at Woraiyur in Tiruchi on Thursday.

Mayor M. Anbazhagan inspecting the underground drainage work at Woraiyur in Tiruchi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU

Mayor M. Anbazhagan on Thursday conducted an inspection of the ongoing underground drainage (UGD) work at Payalam Bazaar (ward 23 in zone V) in Woraiyur, Tiruchi, following receiving complaints over incompletion of work.

According to residents, as new roads cannot be laid without completing the works, they were forced to navigate through damaged roads, with the recent rain worsening their plight.

Following complaints, the Mayor inspected the area and directed officials to expedite the UGD works and relay the roads.

According to official sources, the ongoing Phase II and Phase III have pending works for stretches spanning three kilometres and 45 kilometres respectively. The UGD restoration project under the Smart Cities Mission scheme has pending works for about 25kms. All the incomplete works are likely to be completed by December.

The underground drainage project works were under way on about 848 km. “Work on around 775 km has been completed and the remaining work on 73 km will be completed within two months,” said a senior official. “The progress of the works was being tracked on a daily basis and instructions had been given to expedite work ahead of the monsoon. The road restoration work will also be completed soon,” he added.

Later, Mr. Anbazhagan inspected the open-air gym on the walking track along the Uyyakondan canal on Anna Nagar Link Road and instructed the officials to replace the damaged equipment and install new lights as a safety measure.

