ADVERTISEMENT

 Mayor inspects Kasivilangi fish market

December 28, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Mayor M. Anbazhagan inspecting the fish market at Kasivilangi in Tiruchi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Tiruchi Mayor M. Anbazhagan on Thursday inspected the Kasivilangi Fish Market on Kuzhumani Road, following complaints of poor upkeep and maintenance.

Since its opening, the fish market at Kasivilangi has been languishing in poor sanitation conditions. Residents living near the market complain about garbage being dumped around the market.

During the inspection, the Mayor ordered stern action against traders who dumped seafood waste on nearby waterbodies and vacant spaces, causing public health hazard. He instructed the officials to be on vigil to curb violations. He urged the traders to keep their shops clean and confine themselves to the allotted space and should stop setting up makeshift shops outside the stalls.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Anbazhagan insisted that the officials repair the drainage system and clear the clogged drains as wastewater was inundating the open space of the market. He instructed them to ensure prompt and regular clearing of the waste.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US