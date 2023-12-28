 Mayor inspects Kasivilangi fish market

December 28, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Tiruchi Mayor M. Anbazhagan on Thursday inspected the Kasivilangi Fish Market on Kuzhumani Road, following complaints of poor upkeep and maintenance.

Since its opening, the fish market at Kasivilangi has been languishing in poor sanitation conditions. Residents living near the market complain about garbage being dumped around the market.

During the inspection, the Mayor ordered stern action against traders who dumped seafood waste on nearby waterbodies and vacant spaces, causing public health hazard. He instructed the officials to be on vigil to curb violations. He urged the traders to keep their shops clean and confine themselves to the allotted space and should stop setting up makeshift shops outside the stalls.

Mr. Anbazhagan insisted that the officials repair the drainage system and clear the clogged drains as wastewater was inundating the open space of the market. He instructed them to ensure prompt and regular clearing of the waste.