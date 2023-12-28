GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

 Mayor inspects Kasivilangi fish market

December 28, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Mayor M. Anbazhagan inspecting the fish market at Kasivilangi in Tiruchi on Thursday.

Mayor M. Anbazhagan inspecting the fish market at Kasivilangi in Tiruchi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Tiruchi Mayor M. Anbazhagan on Thursday inspected the Kasivilangi Fish Market on Kuzhumani Road, following complaints of poor upkeep and maintenance.

Since its opening, the fish market at Kasivilangi has been languishing in poor sanitation conditions. Residents living near the market complain about garbage being dumped around the market.

During the inspection, the Mayor ordered stern action against traders who dumped seafood waste on nearby waterbodies and vacant spaces, causing public health hazard. He instructed the officials to be on vigil to curb violations. He urged the traders to keep their shops clean and confine themselves to the allotted space and should stop setting up makeshift shops outside the stalls.

Mr. Anbazhagan insisted that the officials repair the drainage system and clear the clogged drains as wastewater was inundating the open space of the market. He instructed them to ensure prompt and regular clearing of the waste.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / waste management

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.