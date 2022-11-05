Mayor inspects fish market under construction

ADVERTISEMENT

Mayor M. Anbazhagan on Friday asked officials of Tiruchi Corporation to expedite work on construction of a modern fish market near Gandhi Market. It is being built at an estimate of ₹13 crore under Smart Cities Mission. It will have two floors, each with 16,000 square feet. There will be 120 stalls and a cold storage facility for preserving fish. The construction work that began last year is said to have reached an advanced stage. Mr. Anbazhagan, who inspected the progress of the construction work on Friday, said he had urged the officials to expedite the work so as to inaugurate the fish market in January or February.