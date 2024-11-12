ADVERTISEMENT

Mayor inspects Chathiram bus stand in Tiruchi

Updated - November 12, 2024 08:47 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Mayor Mu. Anbalaagan inspects Chathiram bus stand in Tiruchi on Tuesday.

Mayor Mu. Anbalaagan conducted an inspection of Chathiram bus stand in Tiruchi on Tuesday. 

He instructed the officials to improve cleanliness at the bus stand and conduct periodic checks to penalise those who dumped garbage on the bus stand premises. He directed health officials to oversee maintenance of public toilets at the bus stand by cleaning and disinfecting it regularly. Vendors should be kept away and the pathways maintained litter-free, he said.  

The Mayor also installed new bus route signboards at the bus stand and instructed the officials to ensure proper working of lights at the bus stand.  

