 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mayor inspects Chathiram bus stand in Tiruchi

Updated - November 12, 2024 08:47 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Mayor Mu. Anbalaagan inspects Chathiram bus stand in Tiruchi on Tuesday.

Mayor Mu. Anbalaagan inspects Chathiram bus stand in Tiruchi on Tuesday.

Mayor Mu. Anbalaagan conducted an inspection of Chathiram bus stand in Tiruchi on Tuesday. 

He instructed the officials to improve cleanliness at the bus stand and conduct periodic checks to penalise those who dumped garbage on the bus stand premises. He directed health officials to oversee maintenance of public toilets at the bus stand by cleaning and disinfecting it regularly. Vendors should be kept away and the pathways maintained litter-free, he said.  

The Mayor also installed new bus route signboards at the bus stand and instructed the officials to ensure proper working of lights at the bus stand.  

Published - November 12, 2024 08:44 pm IST

Related Topics

Tiruchi

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.